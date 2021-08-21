Dakota Wealth Management Trims Position in PTK Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PTK)

Dakota Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in PTK Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PTK) by 68.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,298 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management owned 0.11% of PTK Acquisition worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PTK. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of PTK Acquisition by 2,855.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTK Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTK Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $141,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PTK Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of PTK Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $185,000. 55.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PTK opened at $9.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.90. PTK Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $11.34.

PTK Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

