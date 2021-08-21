Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DANOY shares. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Danone in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Danone in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Danone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Danone from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Danone from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DANOY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.86. 100,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,168. The firm has a market cap of $51.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.75. Danone has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $15.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Danone SA engages in the food processing industry. It operates through the following divisions: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Early Life Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products.

