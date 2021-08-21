DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) PT Lowered to $28.00

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Aegis from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Aegis’ target price suggests a potential upside of 147.13% from the company’s current price.

DRIO has been the topic of several other reports. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on shares of DarioHealth from $15.25 to $12.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of DarioHealth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of DarioHealth in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of DarioHealth from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.35.

Shares of DRIO stock opened at $11.33 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.12. The company has a market capitalization of $187.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.36. DarioHealth has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $31.85.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.15). DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 66.69% and a negative net margin of 377.14%. As a group, analysts forecast that DarioHealth will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DarioHealth news, COO Dror Bacher sold 2,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $50,373.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis M. Mcgrath sold 45,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $783,176.03. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,630 shares in the company, valued at $883,389.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,573 shares of company stock worth $1,083,832 over the last 90 days. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 316.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 9,546 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 41.8% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,717,000 after acquiring an additional 313,321 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of DarioHealth in the second quarter worth about $396,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 228.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 8,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD lifted its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 21.3% in the second quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 379,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,230,000 after acquiring an additional 66,736 shares during the last quarter. 35.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DarioHealth

DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital therapeutics company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. The company offers Dario Tools, which are devices that integrate with applications on a user's smartphone; DarioEngage, a population health management platform; and the Dario Loop, an AI-driven journey engine.

