David P. Kennedy Sells 2,778 Shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Stock

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $65,005.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

ONEM stock opened at $22.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.86 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.20. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $21.79 and a one year high of $59.82.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.12). 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.62%. The business had revenue of $120.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

ONEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird downgraded 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $43.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 70,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 9,974 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 287.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 34,114 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 88.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 76,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 35,972 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 90.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 82,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 39,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

