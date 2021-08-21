David S. Rosenblatt Buys 44,197 Shares of 1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) Stock

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) CEO David S. Rosenblatt acquired 44,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.89 per share, with a total value of $658,093.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ DIBS opened at $16.21 on Friday. 1stdibs.Com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.25 and a 12-month high of $35.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.13.

1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.21). Analysts anticipate that 1stdibs.Com, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on 1stdibs.Com from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair assumed coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “in-line” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DIBS. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the second quarter valued at $348,000. Allen Operations LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1stdibs.Com in the second quarter valued at $6,155,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in 1stdibs.Com in the second quarter valued at $174,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in 1stdibs.Com in the second quarter valued at $6,029,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in 1stdibs.Com in the second quarter valued at $435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

1stdibs.Com Company Profile

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

