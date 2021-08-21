Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $15.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Davide Campari Milano SpA is engaged in the beverage industry, which has spirits, wines and soft drinks segments. It products includes Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. Davide Campari Milano SpA headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

Get Davide Campari-Milano alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a $13.30 price objective on shares of Davide Campari-Milano and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.15.

DVDCF opened at $13.43 on Friday. Davide Campari-Milano has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $14.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.65. The firm has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.39 and a beta of 0.86.

About Davide Campari-Milano

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Davide Campari-Milano (DVDCF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Davide Campari-Milano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davide Campari-Milano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.