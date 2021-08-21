DeDora Capital Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

DeDora Capital Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth $32,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth $40,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth $56,000.

BND traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,581,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,803,543. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.20. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $84.22 and a 12 month high of $88.89.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.136 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%.

