DeDora Capital Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

DeDora Capital Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 0.9% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 3,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 18,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its position in The Procter & Gamble by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on PG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.58.

In other news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total value of $96,294.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 315,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $44,819,184.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 522,511 shares of company stock valued at $74,569,260. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $145.09. 5,273,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,153,649. The company has a market capitalization of $355.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.66. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.48%.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.