DeDora Capital Inc. Sells 396 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

DeDora Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 1.4% of DeDora Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fluent Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $700,000. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 91,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,529,000 after buying an additional 6,033 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 415,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,970,000 after buying an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,479,000. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

AGG stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $116.16. 2,897,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,885,467. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $113.20 and a one year high of $118.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.74.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Recommended Story: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.