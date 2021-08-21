DeFi Yield Protocol Trading Up 140.6% This Week (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded up 12.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. In the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded up 140.6% against the dollar. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market cap of $9.39 million and approximately $3.80 million worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.77 or 0.00001572 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00057195 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.26 or 0.00132591 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $74.89 or 0.00152160 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003817 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,185.36 or 0.99936214 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $449.85 or 0.00914025 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,248.40 or 0.06600189 BTC.

About DeFi Yield Protocol

DeFi Yield Protocol was first traded on October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,138,947 coins. The official message board for DeFi Yield Protocol is dypfinance.medium.com . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

Buying and Selling DeFi Yield Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFi Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFi Yield Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeFi Yield Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

