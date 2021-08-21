DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF) vs. Nicox (OTCMKTS:NICXF) Head to Head Survey

DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF) and Nicox (OTCMKTS:NICXF) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

DeNA has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nicox has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares DeNA and Nicox’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DeNA $1.29 billion 1.76 $240.92 million $1.95 9.52 Nicox $16.47 million 10.36 -$20.67 million ($0.62) -8.23

DeNA has higher revenue and earnings than Nicox. Nicox is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DeNA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for DeNA and Nicox, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DeNA 0 1 0 0 2.00 Nicox 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares DeNA and Nicox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DeNA 18.67% 11.63% 8.15% Nicox N/A N/A N/A

Summary

DeNA beats Nicox on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DeNA

DeNA Co., Ltd. engages in the development and operation of mobile and online services including games, e-commerce and entertainment content distribution. It operates through the following segments: Games, Electronic Commerce (EC), Sports, Automotive, Healthcare, and New Businesses and Others. The Games segment offers mobile games such as DeNA games, mobage, and AndApp. The EC segment provides e-commerce services such as Mobaoku. The Sports segment handles Yokohama DeNA Baystars, Yokohma DeNA Running Club, and Kawasaki Brave Thunders. The Automotive segment manages transportation applications such as MOV, Anyca, SOMPO DE NORU, Easy Ride, and Robot Shuttle. The Healthcare segment deals with digital healthcare services such as DeNa Healthcare, MYCODE, kencom, and Aruite Otoku. The New Businesses and Others segment includes products such as Strategic Investment Office and Delight Ventures. The company was founded by Tomoko Namba and Masayuki Watanabe on March 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Nicox

Nicox S.A., an ophthalmology company, develops solutions to maintain ocular health in France and internationally. It offers VYZULTA, a latanoprostene bunod ophthalmic solution for open angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; ZERVIATE, a cetirizine ophthalmic solution for the treatment of ocular itching associated with allergic conjunctivitis; and NCX 4280, an ophthalmic solution that targets morning eye congestion. The company also develops NCX 470, a nitric oxide (NO)-donating candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the lowering of intraocular pressure in patients with open angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and NCX 4251, a patented formulation of fluticasone propionate, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute exacerbations of blepharitis. Its research product pipeline includes NO-donating phosphodiesterase-5 inhibitors. The company has collaborations with Bausch + Lomb and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Nicox S.A. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Valbonne, France.

