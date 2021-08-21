Dent Hits 24 Hour Volume of $111.72 Million (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. Over the last week, Dent has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Dent coin can currently be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dent has a market capitalization of $676.07 million and approximately $111.72 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dent alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00057703 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003318 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00015068 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $406.90 or 0.00828286 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00048414 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Dent Coin Profile

Dent is a coin. It launched on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 coins. The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

Dent Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dent and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.