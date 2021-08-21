Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) Receives $20.80 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.80.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DM shares. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Desktop Metal from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Desktop Metal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, Director Wen Hsuan Hsieh sold 125,000 shares of Desktop Metal stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DM. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the 4th quarter worth $263,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the 4th quarter worth about $1,720,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the 1st quarter worth about $1,708,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,777 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 4,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 130.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DM traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,544,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,665,745. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 0.29. Desktop Metal has a 1-year low of $7.12 and a 1-year high of $34.94.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. On average, research analysts anticipate that Desktop Metal will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

