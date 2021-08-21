Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $185.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $181.00 to $185.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on WMT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $167.50.

NYSE:WMT opened at $151.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Walmart has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $424.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.47.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $141 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,338,879 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.17, for a total transaction of $190,348,427.43. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,216,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,234,500.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 6,906,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.40, for a total value of $949,002,976.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,254,892. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,164,601 shares of company stock worth $3,785,954,868. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Walmart in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in Walmart in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Walmart by 70.1% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 28.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

