Dfyn Network Price Down 7.7% Over Last 7 Days (DFYN)

Dfyn Network (CURRENCY:DFYN) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 21st. One Dfyn Network coin can currently be purchased for $1.30 or 0.00002614 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dfyn Network has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dfyn Network has a total market cap of $27.89 million and $4.11 million worth of Dfyn Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00057024 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.87 or 0.00132758 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.75 or 0.00148651 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003822 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,673.19 or 1.00120202 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $453.89 or 0.00914847 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,282.68 or 0.06616489 BTC.

About Dfyn Network

Dfyn Network’s total supply is 249,599,675 coins and its circulating supply is 21,507,494 coins. Dfyn Network’s official Twitter account is @_DFyn

Dfyn Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dfyn Network directly using US dollars.

