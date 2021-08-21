Dfyn Network Price Down 7.7% Over Last 7 Days (DFYN)

Dfyn Network (CURRENCY:DFYN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Dfyn Network has a total market cap of $27.89 million and $4.11 million worth of Dfyn Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dfyn Network has traded down 7.7% against the dollar. One Dfyn Network coin can now be bought for about $1.30 or 0.00002614 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002017 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00057024 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.87 or 0.00132758 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.75 or 0.00148651 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003822 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,673.19 or 1.00120202 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $453.89 or 0.00914847 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,282.68 or 0.06616489 BTC.

Dfyn Network Coin Profile

Dfyn Network’s total supply is 249,599,675 coins and its circulating supply is 21,507,494 coins. Dfyn Network’s official Twitter account is @_DFyn

Dfyn Network Coin Trading

