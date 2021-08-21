Disciplined Investments LLC Buys 1,275 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 111.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,414 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 344,113 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $20,010,000 after purchasing an additional 19,056 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,274 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,720 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 72,570 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 36,133 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $55.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.02. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.83 and a 52 week high of $61.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. HSBC lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.31.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $86,355.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,668,378.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,741 shares of company stock worth $1,044,733 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

