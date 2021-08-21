Disciplined Investments LLC Buys 680 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 29.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,020 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors increased its holdings in AT&T by 65.8% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

T stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,760,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,599,969. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The stock has a market cap of $196.85 billion, a PE ratio of -88.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. New Street Research raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.12.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

