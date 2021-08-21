Disciplined Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 162,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,810,000 after purchasing an additional 8,781 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 128,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 57.7% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 252.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Shares of RHP stock traded up $2.65 on Friday, reaching $75.40. 425,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,330. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.55. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.42 and a 1-year high of $86.58.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $170.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.96 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 79.64% and a negative return on equity of 240.52%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue was up 1063.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.65) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on RHP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Read More: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.