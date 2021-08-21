Disciplined Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 162,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,810,000 after purchasing an additional 8,781 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 128,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,953 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 57.7% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 252.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.
Shares of RHP stock traded up $2.65 on Friday, reaching $75.40. 425,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,330. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -11.53 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.55. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.42 and a 1-year high of $86.58.
Several research firms have commented on RHP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.60.
About Ryman Hospitality Properties
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.
Read More: Operating Income
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP).
Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.