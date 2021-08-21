Disciplined Investments LLC Takes Position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS)

Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IXUS. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 24.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Sara Bay Financial grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 18.1% during the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.39. 1,183,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,578,476. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.98. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $56.66 and a 52-week high of $75.53.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.852 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

