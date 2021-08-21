Dock Hits Market Capitalization of $73.26 Million (DOCK)

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. One Dock coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000216 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Dock has traded up 24.7% against the U.S. dollar. Dock has a total market cap of $73.26 million and $32.55 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.93 or 0.00156535 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.84 or 0.00058684 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003386 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.58 or 0.00015432 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $411.08 or 0.00836447 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00048845 BTC.

Dock Coin Profile

Dock (CRYPTO:DOCK) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 854,858,463 coins and its circulating supply is 690,645,623 coins. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dock’s official message board is blog.dock.io . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dock is dock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

