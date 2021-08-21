Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Up 14.3% This Week

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 21st. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dogecoin has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $42.28 billion and $3.33 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.39 or 0.00371493 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00006055 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0915 or 0.00000186 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003338 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000040 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 8th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 130,950,017,720 coins. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com . Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past year well over a hundred new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

