Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Short Interest Down 16.4% in July

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 589,000 shares, a decrease of 16.4% from the July 15th total of 704,200 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 331,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.58, for a total value of $2,933,328.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.53, for a total value of $2,925,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 215,711 shares of company stock worth $21,347,366. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 25.4% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 869 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 38.3% during the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 7,026 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $1,005,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 9.6% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. 49.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DLB traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.48. The stock had a trading volume of 418,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,212. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.61. Dolby Laboratories has a 1-year low of $63.45 and a 1-year high of $104.74. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.96.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 23.11% and a return on equity of 11.41%. On average, analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.26%.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

