Domain Holdings Australia Limited (ASX:DHG) Declares Final Dividend of $0.04

Domain Holdings Australia Limited (ASX:DHG) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, August 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, August 22nd.

The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.85.

About Domain Holdings Australia

Domain Holdings Australia Limited operates as a real estate media and technology services company that focuses on the property market in Australia. It operates through three segments: Core Digital, Consumer Solutions and Other, and Print segments. The company offers residential, commercial, and rural property marketing services through its listings portals on desktop and mobile, as well as through social media and print magazines.

