Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Invests $202,000 in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $44,800,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 228.2% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 239,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,278,000 after purchasing an additional 166,870 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,070,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,723,000 after purchasing an additional 108,254 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 21.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 252,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,215,000 after purchasing an additional 44,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 101.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 86,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,456,000 after acquiring an additional 43,399 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $240.92 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $171.02 and a 1 year high of $244.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $237.39.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

