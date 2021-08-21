DP Poland (LON:DPP) Shares Up 13.3%

DP Poland Plc (LON:DPP)’s stock price shot up 13.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 9 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 8.50 ($0.11). 411,131 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the average session volume of 266,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.50 ($0.10).

The stock has a market cap of £50.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 8.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.40.

About DP Poland (LON:DPP)

DP Poland Plc operates delivery and dine-in pizza restaurants in Poland. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Store Sales and Commissary Operations. It also offers ordering pizza online or by phone. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Poland.

Featured Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for DP Poland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DP Poland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.