Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Drax Group plc (LON:DRX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 509 ($6.65).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DRX. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Drax Group from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on shares of Drax Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, raised shares of Drax Group to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 505 ($6.60) price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of DRX stock traded down GBX 7.40 ($0.10) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 416.40 ($5.44). 729,007 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,639. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 421.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.43, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Drax Group has a 52-week low of GBX 248.49 ($3.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 459.60 ($6.00). The firm has a market cap of £1.66 billion and a PE ratio of -21.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a GBX 7.50 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Drax Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.88%.

About Drax Group

Drax Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and supply of electricity in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Generation, Customers, and, Pellet Production. It produces low carbon and renewable electricity; and provides system support services to the electricity grid.

