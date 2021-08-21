Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $88.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) to post sales of $88.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dril-Quip’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $83.40 million and the highest is $93.60 million. Dril-Quip posted sales of $91.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Dril-Quip will report full year sales of $350.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $348.20 million to $353.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $402.10 million, with estimates ranging from $395.20 million to $409.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Dril-Quip.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.45). Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 14.78%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

DRQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.23 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Dril-Quip currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.06.

In related news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $172,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRQ. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Dril-Quip during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,974,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in Dril-Quip during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dril-Quip during the first quarter valued at about $405,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 0.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Dril-Quip by 140.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 10,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DRQ opened at $23.03 on Friday. Dril-Quip has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $40.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $815.98 million, a P/E ratio of -16.10 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.71.

Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

