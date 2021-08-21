Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) Short Interest Up 14.2% in July

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. (OTCMKTS:TAKOF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 761,600 shares, an increase of 14.2% from the July 15th total of 666,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 331,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

TAKOF stock remained flat at $$1.00 during trading on Friday. 79,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 569,964. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.99. Drone Delivery Canada has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $2.01.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Drone Delivery Canada from $2.00 to $1.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Drone Delivery Canada Corp. designs, develops, and implements commercial drone-based logistics systems in Canada and internationally. The company offers logistics solutions, which includes proprietary software system, and hardware and professional services for cargo delivery process from depot to depot.

