Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Short Interest Down 17.0% in July

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 369,900 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the July 15th total of 445,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on DPMLF. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a report on Friday, July 9th. Dundee Securities lowered their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DPMLF opened at $5.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion and a PE ratio of 4.84. Dundee Precious Metals has a one year low of $5.64 and a one year high of $8.32.

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 34.04%. The business had revenue of $174.70 million for the quarter.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

