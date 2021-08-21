Dupont Capital Management Corp Grows Stock Position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 504.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,489 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 17,099 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 15.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,848 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 6.1% during the second quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 3,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 10.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 21,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 0.6% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Meritage Homes during the second quarter worth $450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MTH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Meritage Homes from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wolfe Research raised Meritage Homes from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Meritage Homes from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Meritage Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.11.

NYSE MTH opened at $109.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.11. Meritage Homes Co. has a twelve month low of $78.00 and a twelve month high of $120.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.91. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 11.38%. Sell-side analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 18.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.75, for a total transaction of $100,406.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

