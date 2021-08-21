Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $1.63 Million Stake in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) by 51.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,166 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in VEREIT were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VER. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of VEREIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of VEREIT by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its stake in shares of VEREIT by 627.5% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VEREIT by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of VEREIT by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Get VEREIT alerts:

Shares of VER stock opened at $50.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 6.01. VEREIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.05 and a 1 year high of $50.69. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 50.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.13.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.47). VEREIT had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 3.87%. As a group, analysts forecast that VEREIT, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. VEREIT’s payout ratio is 59.49%.

VER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Capital One Financial cut shares of VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.71.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER).

Receive News & Ratings for VEREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.