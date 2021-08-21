Dupont Capital Management Corp Increases Stock Holdings in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) by 151.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,918 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,693 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 0.07% of BancorpSouth Bank worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BancorpSouth Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in BancorpSouth Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in BancorpSouth Bank by 1,251.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BancorpSouth Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BXS opened at $28.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.23. BancorpSouth Bank has a 12-month low of $18.10 and a 12-month high of $35.59.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $282.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.62 million. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 26.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BancorpSouth Bank will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. This is an increase from BancorpSouth Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. BancorpSouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.04%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BXS. Raymond James upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. DA Davidson upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.17.

BancorpSouth Bank engages in conducting general commercial banking, trust, and insurance businesses through offices in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Tennessee, Texas, and Illinois. It operates through the following segments: Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other.

