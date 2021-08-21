Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 353 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Cintas by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,374,000 after purchasing an additional 44,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. 61.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTAS opened at $391.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $383.27. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $307.65 and a twelve month high of $396.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.49.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Cintas had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.11%.

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Frooman sold 16,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.46, for a total transaction of $6,634,143.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,357 shares in the company, valued at $37,816,268.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CTAS. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $389.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $395.44.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

