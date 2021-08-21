Dupont Capital Management Corp Takes Position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 48,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,517,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in JBG SMITH Properties in the first quarter worth $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 252.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 29.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

JBGS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $29.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.12, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52 week low of $22.63 and a 52 week high of $34.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.97. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.36). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 14.87%. As a group, research analysts forecast that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.63%.

JBG SMITH Properties Company Profile

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

