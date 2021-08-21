Dusk Network (DUSK) Price Hits $0.16

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 21st. Dusk Network has a total market capitalization of $59.07 million and $2.51 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. One Dusk Network coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000323 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00057210 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003254 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00014875 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $403.55 or 0.00818421 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00048296 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.96 or 0.00105374 BTC.

Dusk Network Coin Profile

Dusk Network (CRYPTO:DUSK) is a coin. It was first traded on December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 370,663,706 coins. The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network . The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Dusk Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dusk Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dusk Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

