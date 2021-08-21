Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $823.40 Million

Equities analysts expect Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) to announce sales of $823.40 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Dycom Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $815.51 million and the highest estimate coming in at $835.40 million. Dycom Industries posted sales of $823.92 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Dycom Industries will report full year sales of $3.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.13 billion to $3.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dycom Industries.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). Dycom Industries had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm had revenue of $727.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Dycom Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.17.

Shares of Dycom Industries stock opened at $69.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.10 and a beta of 1.60. Dycom Industries has a 52-week low of $45.64 and a 52-week high of $101.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,130,061 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,223,000 after acquiring an additional 574,190 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 196.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 665,087 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,569,000 after acquiring an additional 440,884 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $23,399,000. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $27,017,000. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 973,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,546,000 after acquiring an additional 245,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dycom Industries (DY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.