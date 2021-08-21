Dye & Durham (DND) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 23rd.

Shares of Dye & Durham stock opened at C$45.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.32, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.13 billion and a PE ratio of -39.90. Dye & Durham has a 52-week low of C$19.42 and a 52-week high of C$53.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$47.10.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Dye & Durham from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$63.00 target price on shares of Dye & Durham in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Dye & Durham to C$50.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$57.90.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

