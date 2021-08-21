Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Trading Down 2.5%

Dye & Durham Limited (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) shares were down 2.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $36.16 and last traded at $36.29. Approximately 2,600 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.20.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DYNDF shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$59.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$65.00 to C$60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$47.50 to C$50.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.90.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.15.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

