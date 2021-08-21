Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,500 Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 49.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 333,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after buying an additional 109,960 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the fourth quarter worth about $11,752,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the first quarter worth about $2,244,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.2% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,042,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,775,000 after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,048,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,866,000 after acquiring an additional 36,727 shares in the last quarter. 71.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Chad Perry sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total transaction of $139,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Reddin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,068. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SKT. Scotiabank increased their price target on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

NYSE:SKT opened at $16.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.55, a PEG ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 2.04. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.46 and a 52-week high of $22.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.98.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 4.78%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is presently 44.94%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Company Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

