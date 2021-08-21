Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Invests $45,000 in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of PPL by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 208,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,977,000 after buying an additional 18,528 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 53,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617 shares in the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 9,777 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 31,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PPL by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 97,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $29.74 on Friday. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $25.47 and a 12-month high of $30.81. The company has a market cap of $22.89 billion, a PE ratio of -18.47 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.51.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. PPL had a positive return on equity of 9.50% and a negative net margin of 18.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut PPL to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPL from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PPL from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.18.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

