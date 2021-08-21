Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,034,575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $777,480,000 after buying an additional 221,233 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.8% in the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,674,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $207,225,000 after buying an additional 47,182 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,513,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $194,237,000 after buying an additional 28,381 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 21.1% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,231,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $179,969,000 after buying an additional 388,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 57.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,193,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $169,950,000 after buying an additional 804,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LW. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Lamb Weston presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.67.

Shares of LW stock opened at $65.08 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $60.65 and a one year high of $86.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.75.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 75.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.52%.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director William G. Jurgensen acquired 2,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.65 per share, for a total transaction of $147,666.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

