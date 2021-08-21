Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) Short Interest Update

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the July 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

EIC opened at $17.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.34. Eagle Point Income has a 1 year low of $12.39 and a 1 year high of $17.75.

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.59 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.16%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eagle Point Income stock. Bard Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 116,930 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,295 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Point Income were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

