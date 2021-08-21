Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Receives $125.54 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $125.54.

EMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $109.44 price target (down from $119.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $109.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.88. The company has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 47.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.50. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $70.50 and a twelve month high of $130.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 44.88%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $5,188,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,598,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 351.9% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 163.0% during the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 2,016.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

