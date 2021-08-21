easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EasyJet plc is an airline company. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom and Europe. EasyJet plc is based in Luton, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on EJTTF. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Sunday, May 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

EJTTF stock opened at $10.90 on Thursday. easyJet has a 52-week low of $6.03 and a 52-week high of $14.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.12.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

