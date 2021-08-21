Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (ETV) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 23rd

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.111 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd.
ETV stock opened at $16.60 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $13.29 and a 12-month high of $16.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.46.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund
