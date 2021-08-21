Edgeware Hits Market Cap of $62.57 Million (EDG)

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. In the last week, Edgeware has traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Edgeware has a market cap of $62.57 million and approximately $956,808.00 worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Edgeware coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0109 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.71 or 0.00058048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003360 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00015148 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002023 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.95 or 0.00830764 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00048402 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Edgeware Profile

Edgeware (CRYPTO:EDG) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,382,923,709 coins and its circulating supply is 5,763,206,626 coins. The official message board for Edgeware is commonwealth.im/edgeware . The official website for Edgeware is edgewa.re . Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeware Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeware should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Edgeware using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

