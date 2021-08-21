Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.800-$2.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:EPC opened at $44.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.97. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $46.44.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 4.62%. The business had revenue of $573.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.98%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EPC shares. Northern Trust Capital Markets upped their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James began coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. TheStreet raised Edgewell Personal Care from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Edgewell Personal Care has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.00.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

