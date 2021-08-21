EDUCare Hits Market Cap of $5.28 Million (EKT)

EDUCare (CURRENCY:EKT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 21st. EDUCare has a total market capitalization of $5.28 million and $1.25 million worth of EDUCare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EDUCare coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, EDUCare has traded down 13.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EDUCare alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.35 or 0.00057703 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003318 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00015068 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $406.90 or 0.00828286 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00048414 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002066 BTC.

EDUCare Coin Profile

EDUCare is a coin. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. EDUCare’s total supply is 724,297,908 coins. The official website for EDUCare is ekt8.io . EDUCare’s official Twitter account is @EKTcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EKT creates a new BlockChain underlying structure that splits Token and DApp , and aims for simplicity、iteration efficiency and security of the distributed application development. By integrating the Bancor Protocol into the public chain structure, the newly-issued pass will acquire stable circulation attributes, the developers only need to pay attention to the business logic of DApp, and everything else will be done by EKT public chain. “

Buying and Selling EDUCare

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDUCare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDUCare should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EDUCare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EDUCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EDUCare and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.