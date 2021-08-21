Educational Development Co. (EDUC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on September 7th

Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.

NASDAQ:EDUC opened at $9.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.34 million, a PE ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.13. Educational Development has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Educational Development had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The business had revenue of $40.81 million during the quarter.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of educational children's books in the United States. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

